Police seeking to ID two burglars who broke into W. Ashley home, struggled with resident

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are asking the public’s help to identify two burglars who broke into a West Ashley home and struggled with a resident.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Roustabout Way.
According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the home and made demands for the victim’s property.
“The suspects fled the residence after a brief struggle with a resident,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information can call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
