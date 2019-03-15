Police seeking to ID two burglars who broke into W. Ashley home, struggled with resident

Police seeking to ID two burglars who broke into W. Ashley home, struggled with resident
Charleston police officers are asking the public’s help to identify two burglars who broke into a West Ashley home and struggled with a resident. (Source: CPD)
March 15, 2019 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 4:54 PM

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are asking the public’s help to identify two burglars who broke into a West Ashley home and struggled with a resident.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Roustabout Way.

According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the home and made demands for the victim’s property.

“The suspects fled the residence after a brief struggle with a resident,” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information can call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a slim build, 5’8″, dark skin complexion, short hair, and dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweat shirt. Police say the suspect also had a four to five-inch scar on the left side of his face. (Source: CPD)
The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a slim build, 5’8″, dark skin complexion, short hair, and dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweat shirt. Police say the suspect also had a four to five-inch scar on the left side of his face. (Source: CPD)
Authorities describe the second suspect as a black male in his mid to late 20’s, stocky build, 5’10″ to 5’11”, and dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweat shirt. CPD officials say the suspect possibly has a missing front tooth. (Source: CPD)
Authorities describe the second suspect as a black male in his mid to late 20’s, stocky build, 5’10″ to 5’11”, and dressed in black pants and a black hooded sweat shirt. CPD officials say the suspect possibly has a missing front tooth. (Source: CPD)

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.