Report: Friend of Charleston church shooter lied to Myrtle Beach police during arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A friend of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof lied to Myrtle Beach police officers during his arrest this week, according to a police report.
Joseph Carlton Meek, 24, was arrested Tuesday night in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue North and charged with loitering and operating a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.
According to the report, an officer was flagged down by someone who reported that a man was pulling on door handles. Police say the description of the man matched someone an officer had been out with the previous night. Police were then able to track down the man from his truck, the report states.
When police contacted Meek, he was given the opportunity to explain his actions, the report states. But police say Meek “continually lied about actions which could be verified by camera,” according to the report.
In March 2017, Meek was sentenced to 27 months in prison for misprision of a felony and making false statements in connection to the Roof case. Records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Meek was released from custody on Sept. 28, 2018.
