State lawmakers could reduce inspections for dams

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill through the state Senate that would decrease the number of dams the state is required to regulate and inspect.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control currently inspects more than 2,300 dams in South Carolina.
Dams are classified as high, significant or low-hazard based on how much life would be lost or property would be damaged if the dam were to fail.
South Carolina has seen several dams fail during storms in recent years, causing singificant problems for the Midlands especially.
Several environmental advocacy groups are pushing back on the bill, arguing the state should be increasing dam inspections and regulations, if anything.
“Rolling back dam safety protections is tone-deaf and ridiculous in light of the catastrophic dam failures over the last four years," Executive Director of Conservation Voters of South Carolina John Tynan said. “People died, homes were destroyed and roads washed away. The Senate should be working to protect people from failing dams, not finding exemptions and rollbacks that put more of the South Carolina public at risk.”
The bill recently moved through a committee and now goes on to the full Senate floor for a vote.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.