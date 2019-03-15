Widow of pastor killed in Charleston church shooting sends condolences following New Zealand Mosque massacre

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The widow of a pastor who was killed in the Charleston church shooting sent her condolences to families following a mass shooting in New Zealand that took the lives of at least 49 people.
Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney who died in the Emanueal AME Church shooting, tweeted out her support for all those affected by the shootings.
“Yet again? It’s only human to relive your own tragedy as another one unfolds. Much love to the families, friends, and community of the Christchurch mosque shooting in New Zealand,” Pinckney said in a tweet.
Clementa Pinckney and eight others were killed at the Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.
The Associated Press reported that at least 49 people were killed in mass shootings in New Zealand at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers.
Authorities have arrested one man and charged him with murder.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the incident “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.