Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office advising Verizon users to call alternate number for emergencies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens in the county who use Verizon to call an alternate number for emergencies since the phone company is experiencing connection issues.
The sheriff’s office dispatch department said they were made aware of an issue that Verizon mobile customers are unable to contact 911.
“This problem is unique to Verizon, as all other mobile service providers are able to get through to 9-1-1,” BCSO officials said."If you are a Verizon customer in Beaufort County and have an emergency, we would ask that you call 843-524-2777, until Verizon corrects the issue. Thank you for your patience. We appreciate your partnership and continued commitment to the safety of our community."
