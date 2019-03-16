Bond set for man arrested for DUI in fatal auto-bicycle crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a man who was arrested for DUI following a fatal auto-bicycle accident.
Brannon Giles, 37, received a $300,000 surety bond on Saturday, according to court affidavits.
Giles was charged with felony driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and reckless homicide.
The charges stem from a crash at approximately 10:44 p.m. Friday between a car and a bicycle on St. Andrews Boulevard near the intersection of St. Denis Drive.
Police say Giles was driving a 2013 GMC pickup truck that was traveling north on SC-61 when it entered the designated bicycle lane and struck a 63-year-old bicyclist.
The bicyclist was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died from his injuries.
Authorities say Giles fled the crash scene.
His truck was observed a short time later traveling on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near Poston Road. Police say they initiated a traffic stop and noticed fresh damage on the vehicle.
They say Giles admitted that he had just been involved in a collision with a bicyclist.
The Charleston Police Department says this fatal collision was 100 percent preventable.
“There is simply no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while impaired,” Charleston Police Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz said. “Drivers are also asked to share the roadway with all users to include bicyclists and pedestrians. In this instance, the bicyclist was traveling within the designated bicycle lane when an impaired driver left his travel lane and entered the bicycle lane resulting in the death of a bicyclist.”
This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department this year. It’s the second involving a bicyclist.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.