Bucs fall in Big South opener Friday night

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Winthrop used an early run and a five-run fifth inning to defeat the Charleston Southern baseball team 9-1 Friday night in the Big South opener from Winthrop Ballpark.
Newcomers Kyle Horton, Reid Hardwick and Dante Blakeney each collected hits in the loss for CSU (6-13, 0-1 Big South).
Winthrop (8-9, 1-0 Big South) starter Zach Peek tossed seven shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out nine batters for the win while CSU righty Tyler Weekley took the loss tossing 4.2 frames allowing three earned runs and striking out five.
In the five-run fifth, Winthrop used a leadoff error to jumpstart a big frame as runs came across on a RBI groundout, infield single on a squeeze bunt attempt and two-run single.
Senior lefty Eddie Hiott collected two strikeouts in relief while Jordan Bridges, Hunter Illing, Jamison Mobbs and Logan Adams combined for three innings of three-run ball, two earned over the final frames.
How They Scored
- Winthrop scratched across the first run on a two-out single in the bottom of the first as Hunter Lipscomb brought in Spencer McFalls for a 1-0 lead.
- It stood there before the Eagles pushed five more across in the bottom half of the fifth.
- In the five-run fifth, Winthrop scored on an RBI groundout, squeeze bunt and RBI single back up the middle. A bases-loaded single scored the final two runs of the frame and Winthrop carried a 6-0 lead after five innings.
- The Eagles tacked on one run in each of the next three innings for a 9-0 lead before an RBI groundout in the ninth gave the Bucs their lone tally.
Up Next
CSU and Winthrop continue the series Saturday with a 3 p.m. first pitch from Winthrop Ballpark.