Cool St. Patrick’s Day weekend across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front pushed through Friday evening ushering in cooler weather for our St. Patrick’s Day weekend. A series of disturbances will slide by to our south this weekend keeping plenty of clouds around to go with the cooler temperatures. Highs today will only reach the mid 60s, about 15° cooler than Friday afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s leading to a chilly start to our St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. Clouds will be widespread Sunday morning with peeks of sun by the afternoon. One or two spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday but most folks should stay dry. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s again on Sunday. The cooler than average weather will stick around through at least next Wednesday before highs return to the 70s. The rain chance will stay very low through next Friday.