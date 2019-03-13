Gray seal makes a rare trip south, rests at Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Beach goers had the chance to see a rare sighting on Wednesday at Myrtle Beach State Park.
A gray seal decided to take a break from swimming and rest on the beach.
Ann Wilson, a ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, said that she has been at the state park for 25 years and this is only the second seal she has seen in the area.
She said a gray seal sighting is extremely rare because they are more northern seals and people will usually see them in place like Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Wilson said they believe the gray seal is under a year old and was released from the Virginia Aquarium about a week ago. They located an orange tag on the back flipper.
The Myrtle Beach State Park surrounded the seal with orange cones to keep onlookers far enough back. Wilson said if people get too close then the seal will go back in the water and it’s good to let it hangout on the beach and rest.
A harbor seal washed ashore in December on 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Some believed it had been hurt but a veterinarian determined it was in good health.
