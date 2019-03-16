South Carolina Falls to No. 22 Auburn in SEC Quarterfinals, 73-64

Neither team ever led by more than six points until Auburn finally started to pull away in the last four minutes of the game.KEY STATS> For a stretch midway through the second half, South Carolina held Auburn without a field goal for nearly seven minutes. But the Tigers made up for it at the free throw line, going 14-of-16 the final 20 minutes of the game.NOTABLES> First Team All-SEC senior forward Chris Silva had 27 points and 11 rebounds, for his 12th double-double of the season (27th career). He finished 9-of-12 (75.0 percent) from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from distance.> Senior graduate transfer Tre Campbell and sophomore big man Felipe Haase each finished with 12 points, rounding out the Gamecocks in double-figures.> Campbell led the team with five assists and 37 minutes.> All-SEC Freshmen Team selection A.J. Lawson played 13 minutes after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.