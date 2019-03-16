Two adults, two children transported to the hospital following accident on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Two adults and two children have been transported to the hospital following an accident on Daniel Island.
Charleston police officials say the accident involved a two-vehicle collision at 4:30 p.m. on SC-41 at the intersection of Halfway Creek Road.
According to CPD officials, a 2004 Honda van traveling west on Halfway Creek Road, disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a 2007 GMC sport utility vehicle traveling north on SC-41.
A report states all three occupants in the Honda van, including two juveniles, were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries.
“One of the juveniles, a two-and-a-half-year-old female, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision,” CPD officials said.
CPD officials say the driver of the GMC sport utility vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at an area hospital.
“The intersection was closed for several hours and reopened to vehicular traffic at approximately 8:00 p.m.,” police said.
In addition, police say there was a separate incident on SC-33 (Clements Ferry Road) that caused traffic congestion.
“At approximately 6:00pm, a powerline fell across the roadway which caused traffic to stop in both directions until utility crews were able to secure the powerline and reopen the roadway,” CPD officials said.
