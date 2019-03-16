Wondrack, McLarty Power Cougars to 13-3 Win Over Paladins

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) mashed a pair of three-run homers, Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) went 3-for-5 with a two-run bomb, and Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) tossed seven shutout innings to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 13-3 win over Furman on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (11-6) pushed across a season-high 13 runs on 12 hits – including a campaign-best three home runs – while limiting Furman (5-10) to three runs on seven hits. The Cougars went 9-for-21 (.429) with runners on, and 5-for-12 (.417) with runners in scoring position on the night.
Wondrack led the way with his third career multi-home run game, and drove in six runs to surpass the 100-RBI plateau for his career. Davey went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run, while Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) stayed red-hot with three RBI and two doubles as part of a 2-for-3 night. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) added two RBI with a 1-for-3 night, and Chris Graham (Brunswick, N.C.) went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
McLarty picked up his third win of the season with seven shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out seven without surrendering a walk. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) recorded the final two outs of the eighth to hold the Paladins to three runs in the frame, while Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.
David Webel and Jordan Starkes each went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the way for Furman, as Anthony Fontana drove in two with a pinch-hit double in the eighth. Justin Reid also collected an RBI.
Matt Lazzaro took the loss for the Paladins, surrendering five runs on six hits in six innings despite six strikeouts. Jeremiah Garcia and Hank Nichols were touched for three runs each in the seventh, while Joshua Germany allowed two runs in the eighth.
The Cougars and Paladins will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.