14-year-old girl reported missing in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.
Alexis Rae Hurley, 14, left her home on Tryon Courthouse Road in Bessemer City between 1 and 7 a.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.
Hurley is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall and 130 lbs. with blonde, shoulder-length hair. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left home.
Anyone who sees Hurley or has information on her whereabouts shoulc call Detective M. Sampson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
