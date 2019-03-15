14-year-old girl reported missing in Gaston County

View this post on Instagram

Gaston County Police Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing/Runaway Juvenile Alexis Rae Hurley 14 Years Old, DOB: 3/25/2004 White Female 5'3", 130 lbs Blonde Hair, Shoulder Length Alexis Hurley left her home on Tryon Courthouse Road in Bessemer City on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019 sometime between 1:00 a.m and 7:00 a.m. It is unknown what clothing Alexis was wearing. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alexis Hurley, please contact Detective M. Sampson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.