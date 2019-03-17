Clark Pitches Tigers Past Notre Dame 5-1

Clark (4-0) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and no walks. He retired all 12 batters he faced in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Holt Jones pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Notre Dame starter Cameron Brown (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered nine hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched.