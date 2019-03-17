Cloudy start on our St. Patrick’s Day!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Plenty of clouds, and perhaps a few sprinkles, can be expected as we start out our St. Patrick’s Day. The rain chance will remain low throughout the day and clouds will start to break apart this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the middle 60s. Sunnier weather can be expected as we start out the brand new work week. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Monday but will cool down on Tuesday behind a cold front that will pass through Monday night. It looks like a dry week ahead with temperatures warming for the second half of the week.