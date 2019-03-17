’Dogs Drop Doubleheader to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Citadel could not get the offense going as the Bulldogs dropped a doubleheader to Indiana State on a cold afternoon at Bob Warn Field. The ‘Dogs fell 5-1 in the opener, before dropping the second game, 4-2
Game Information
Score: Indiana State 5-4, The Citadel 1-2
Records: Indiana State (15-1), The Citadel (7-11)
Series: Indiana State leads 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
- A pair of errors in the second inning of the first game allowed five unearned runs to score. Those would be the only scored by the Sycamores in the game.
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Sycamores got all of their runs in the second inning after a two-out rally allowed five runs to score. Jake Means delivered the big blow with a two-run double to right center.
- A second Bulldog error in the inning allowed the fifth run to score.
- The Dogs lone run of the game came in the ninth inning as Andrew Judkins hit the first pitch of the inning to right center for a double.
- After stealing third, Judkins scored on a Tyler Corbitt single to left.
Inside the Box Score
- Shane Connolly (2-2) was the tough-luck loser as he allowed five unearned runs on six hits and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Jordan Buster struck out two in his one inning of work.
- Alex Bialakis struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the eighth.
- Trent Polley (4-0) allowed just one run on three hits and 10 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
- Tyler Corbitt’s single in the ninth extended his hit-streak to 12 games.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Sycamores plated three runs in the third inning on a two-run single from Jake Means and a run-scoring single from Roby Enriquez.
- ISU would add a run in the fourth on a solo home run from Joe Boyle.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the seventh on a Ben Peden solo home run to right. It was the second home run of the season for the senior.
- The Citadel added another run in the ninth after Ryan McCarthy and Jeffery Brown started the inning with back-to-back infield singles.
- After both players advanced, Peden drove in McCarthy with a groundout.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Merritt (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits over 7.0 innings.
- Will Pillsbury retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth, including one via the strikeout.
- Collin Liberatore (4-0) allowed the one run on four hits and six strikeouts over 7.0 innings.
- Jeffery Brown finished the game 3-for-4 with a stolen base. The swiped bag was team-leading 11th of the season.
On Deck
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The game can be seen live on ESPN+.