Eagles use early runs to down Bucs Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Winthrop scored 10 runs across the first five innings as they downed the Charleston Southern baseball team 13-5 Saturday from Winthrop Ballpark.
Jason Miller blasted his first home run of the season headlining a four-run ninth, but CSU (6-14, 0-2 Big South) couldn’t overcome an early deficit. Winthrop (9-9, 2-0 Big South) scored 10 runs over the first five innings with a four-run fourth as they clinched the series win Saturday.
Miller’s two-out, two-run home run was his first of the season and capped a four-run ninth where Brooks Bryan singled home a run and Jack DeLonchamps brought in two with a double to left center.
Winthrop starter Nate Pawelczyk tossed six scoreless innings allowing three hits and striking out seven for the win while CSU’s Jaret Bennett took the loss throwing three innings.
Five Eagles drove in a pair of runs and Hunter Lipscomb had three hits. CSU was paced offensively by Miller and DeLongchamps’ two RBI’s and Miller’s two-hit day.
How They Scored
- Winthrop pushed across runs in the first five innings for a 10-0 lead headlined by a four-run fourth.
- The Eagles added two more runs in the seventh and one in the eighth for a 13-1 lead before CSU’s breakout ninth.
- Brooks Bryan singled in the Bucs’ first run of the day in the eighth before Jack DeLongchamps collected his third double and sixth and seventh RBI’s in the top of the ninth.
- Jason Miller followed with a two-out, two-run blast to left for the final two CSU runs and 13-5 margin.
- Sam Trend-Beacom also came within a few feet of his first home run as a Buccaneer, but the play was made at the wall to end it.
News and Notes
- Senior infielder Jason Miller hit his first home run of 2019 becoming the sixth Buccaneer to go yard.
- Fellow senior Jack DeLongchamps hit his third double of the season and Payton Holdsworth collected his second.
- Both Miller and Ryan Stoudemire had two-hit days to lead the offense.
Up Next
CSU and Winthrop close the series Sunday at 2 p.m. at Winthrop Ballpark as the Bucs look to salvage a game in the weekend set.