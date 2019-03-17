Lewis, Marini Score in 2-1 Over Hartford Athletic

Substitute Dante Marini scored his first goal for the Battery in regular season play after missing the entire 2018 season due to a knee injury. The ball found it's way to Svantesson in the box and the strong forward created a bit of space for a shot. The initial shot was saved by the keeper but the rebound fell to Marini who made no mistake. "It's been a long and tough road, I've fought through it and there have been so many ups and downs along the way. I can't describe what this means for me," Marini said after the match. "When we are home we want to win every game. We have that ability. I think we are good enough to beat anyone who comes here."