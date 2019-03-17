Man shot after domestic dispute in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police responded to a shooting in North Charleston that left one injured Sunday.
Shortly before noon, officers responding to a home on in the 5100 block of Delta Street, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
Witnesses say a man and woman got into an argument at the home. After the woman told relatives of the dispute, a male family member returned to confront the victim.
Pryor says at that time an altercation took place and the men began shooting at each other.
The family member fled the scene shortly after.
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
