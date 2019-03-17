No. 16 Chants Walk Past ULM, 14-2

ULM starting pitcher Trey Jeans (0-3) was saddled with the loss, as he gave up three runs, on one hit, five walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings. He was superb from the start as he kept the Chants hitless over the first four innings. However, after McKeon hit a solo home run to start the fifth, the lefty walked back-to-back hitters and left the game up 2-1.