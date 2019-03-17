Presidential candidate Julian Castro visits Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Presidential campaign season has already brought several candidates to South Carolina this year. On Sunday another presidential hopeful made his rounds through the Lowcountry.
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro began his day at a North Charleston church service and then toured the future site of the International African American Museum. Several more stops across the Palmetto State filled his day, eventually landing him in Columbia.
Secretary Julian Castro says he is traveling South Carolina with a simple message. He wants the diversity here to be highlighted, not a representation of division.
“Here right now we need voices in every walk of life that bring the country together I hope to be that voice,” Castro says.
He says this is a state he is going to continue to focus on because the voices here have been making important and historical choices here in past years.
“It’s a growing state and an important primary state,” Castro says.
The Secretary and South Carolina State Representative J.A. Moore says Castro was extremely helpful and welcoming when he ran for his office in 2018, so he was excited to return the favor.
“I told him if he ran I would show him around South Carolina,” Moore says. “I like his message and vision.”
The Representative saying this is a candidate that appreciates the people that make South Carolina what it is and doesn’t brush off the differences between people.
“I commend him for his willingness to embrace the diversity of South Carolina and of America. He listens to all races, sexual orientations, economic statuses, and all backgrounds,” Moore says.
While the representative says he hasn’t officially picked a 2020 candidate to endorse, he says he will be deciding soon and is keeping an eye on Castro.
The secretary will be making several more South Carolina stops during campaign season including many in the Holy City.
