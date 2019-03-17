South Carolina Falls to Georgia on Saturday Afternoon

Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second inning as Luke Berryhill led off the frame with a solo home run to right. Georgia answered with a run in the third as Aaron Schunk drove in Tucker Maxwell with a single to left but the Gamecocks answered with a four-spot in the third. Ian Jenkins led off the inning with a home run to right. After Quinntin Perez was hit by a pitch, Andrew Eyster belted a two-run home run to right to make it 4-1. A Berryhill single was followed by Jacob Olson's double to center to make it 5-1.