Berkeley Co. assessing needs of citizens, applying for HUD grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County hopes to receive input from its citizens over the next two weeks as part of the qualifying process for a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The county has set up a series of public meetings when citizens can provide insight into what the county needs as it applies to infrastructure, public facilities, affordable housing and public service.
Each meeting will include a presentation and public input session. The times and locations are listed below:
March 18, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Goose Creek Library
325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek 29445
March 19, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Stephen Library
113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen 29479
March 21, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Hanahan Library
1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan 29410
March 28, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sangaree Library
595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville 29486
April 1, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Moncks Corner Library
1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner 29461
April 2, 2019
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Huger Community Center
2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger 29450
