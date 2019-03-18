Berkeley Co. assessing needs of citizens, applying for HUD grant

By Alissa Holmes | March 18, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 5:37 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County hopes to receive input from its citizens over the next two weeks as part of the qualifying process for a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county has set up a series of public meetings when citizens can provide insight into what the county needs as it applies to infrastructure, public facilities, affordable housing and public service.

Each meeting will include a presentation and public input session. The times and locations are listed below:

March 18, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Goose Creek Library

325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek 29445

March 19, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephen Library

113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen 29479

March 21, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Hanahan Library

1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan 29410

March 28, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sangaree Library

595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville 29486

April 1, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Moncks Corner Library

1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner 29461

April 2, 2019

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Huger Community Center

2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger 29450

