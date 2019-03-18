Beto O’Rourke to make first SC stop as presidential candidate next weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke will visit the Palmetto state for the first time next weekend after he launched his 2020 presidential campaign.
He will take part in a town hall series with state Rep. Marlon Kimpson next Saturday in Charleston at the International Longshoreman’s Association on Morrison Drive.
O’Rourke got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the nation’s largest red state — and shattered fundraising records in the process — immediately fueling chatter that he could have higher ambitions.
O’Rourke will return to El Paso, on the border with Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 30 for an official campaign kickoff.
