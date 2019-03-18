Bond set at $50k for man accused of shooting into car, injuring man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Bond was set at $50,000 for an Orangeburg County man accused of shooting into a car and injuring a man.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Daniel Goodwin, Jr. with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with a Feb. 5 incident.
“There were several people either in this car or around this business who could have been seriously injured as well or worse,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is a complete lack of concern for life shown by this individual.”
Investigators responded to a location near Belleville Road where a man said he was seated in a vehicle when he was shot in the foot.
“The driver of the car said she had pulled into a nearby convenience store just before 6 p.m. when another motorist tried to ram her vehicle,” OCSO officials said.
According to a report, the woman said she sped from the location, but as they neared the area of Jamison Street, the suspect fired at least one round that struck the passenger door of her car where the victim was seated.
“The victim was initially treated locally but later transferred to an undisclosed hospital,” OCSO officials said.
Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.