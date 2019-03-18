Charleston RiverDogs to become ‘Perros Santos’ for 4 games during 2019 season

“We are so excited that the RiverDogs have partnered with us to make learning fun,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “We have over 42 languages and 3 dialects spoken by our students so we appreciate any effort to improve literacy efforts with English learners in our communities as they continue to become more diverse each day. We're looking forward to celebrating these students with the RiverDogs as they reach all of the goals set out before them.”