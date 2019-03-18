Charleston RiverDogs to become ‘Perros Santos’ for 4 games during 2019 season

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs will take the field as Los Perros Santos for certain games during the 2019 season.
It’s all in an effort to celebrate Charleston’s growing LatinX population and the team’s Spanish-speaking players on the diamond as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión.”
The team will have specialty jerseys and a rebranded logo.
The RiverDogs will sport their new identity for four games during the 2019 season: Saturday, June 8; Sunday, June 9; Thursday, July 11; and Tuesday, August 6.
“We are excited to announce our new identity as well as partner up with the Berkeley County School District for a reading program to connect with our LatinX fans in the Lowcountry,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Our fans have latched onto our Holy City brand on Sundays and we see the Perros Santos as an extension of celebrating Charleston as one of the most welcoming and friendly cities in the country.”
As part of their Copa involvement with the Charleston community, in conjunction with MUSC Health, the RiverDogs will also launch a joint literacy program with the Berkeley County School District, ‘Festival de Lectura,’ encouraging and incentivizing reading in a fun and interactive program among English Language learners. The program will reward students who meet the designated reading goals, as determined by both the club and school district. The program will start April 1. It will include kindergarten through fifth grade students from Hanahan Elementary, Goose Creek Elementary, College Park Elementary and Mt. Holly Elementary.
“We are so excited that the RiverDogs have partnered with us to make learning fun,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “We have over 42 languages and 3 dialects spoken by our students so we appreciate any effort to improve literacy efforts with English learners in our communities as they continue to become more diverse each day. We're looking forward to celebrating these students with the RiverDogs as they reach all of the goals set out before them.”
Along with their joint reading program, the RiverDogs will be welcoming Spanish-speaking youth baseball players from the Lowcountry for a Spanish-language focused youth baseball clinic for a day at The Joe.
Among the four days of promotions during Copa, the Perros Santos get the party started with their Saturday night debut, featuring a postgame piñata party, where fans can step on the field after the evening’s contest for a chance to win prizes. Dora the Explorer will be on hand on Sunday’s June 9 contest to greet Lowcountry kids as part of an MUSC Health Family Sunday while the Charleston faithful can take part in a stadium-wide game of “UNO” on Thursday, July 11’s tilt against Rome.
Perros Santos merchandise is available now here.
Copa de la Diversión is Minor League Baseball’s second annual event series featuring 72 teams and a 397-game schedule across the country, helping participating teams authentically connect with their LatinX communities. The 2019 season will see 72 teams transform their brands to join in Copa’s mission to authentically connect MiLB teams with their diverse communities and embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with LatinX fans nationwide.
