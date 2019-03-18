CIT-BOUND: CSU to host Florida Atlantic on Thursday night in first round matchup

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern will host Florida Atlantic on Thursday night to open the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) as the tournament field was announced late Sunday night.
The Bucs (17-15) will be hosting the Owls (17-15) in the Buccaneer Field House with a scheduled tipoff time of 7 p.m.
CSU will be participating in the postseason for just the fourth time in program history as they make their first appearance in the CIT. The Bucs previously have competed in the NCAA Tournament (1997) and the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) (2013 & 2015).
The Buccaneers are one of three Big South teams that are in the CIT field joining Presbyterian and Hampton. Presbyterian is set to travel to Seattle on Wednesday night, while Hampton will host St. Francis Brooklyn on Thursday.
The Buccaneers enter their post-conference tournament slate with a 17-15 overall record and advanced to the 2019 Big South Conference Championships semifinal round for the first time since the 2013 season. CSU has won 10 of their last 14 games dating back to late January and is paced by All-Conference selection Christian Keeling and All-Freshman guard Dontrell Shuler.
Florida Atlantic enters Thursday's game with an overall record of 17-15 and posted an 8-10 mark in Conference USA play this season. The No. 9-seed Owls fell in a one-point contest to Louisiana Tech in the conference tournament's first round. Senior guard Anthony Adger was recognized on the Conference USA All-Conference Third Team and leads the Owls with 15.5 points per game.
The Bucs, Blue Hose, and Pirates appearances in the CIT marks the eighth consecutive season at least one Big South member will be competing in the postseason event dating back to 2012.
The 26-team CIT field is made up of non-Power 5 programs, not selected to participate in the NCAA or NIT (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 and SEC teams are not considered). All games are played on campus sites.
In an effort to minimize travel and limit missed class time, the CIT uses the old NIT model, with future round opponents determined by results of the previous round, ensuring geographic stability.
The 2009 and 2010 tournaments were contested by 16 teams. The 2011 CIT consisted of 24 teams and the field expanded to a 32-team format in 2012.