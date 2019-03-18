CofC’s Lucas Named CAA Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston freshman right-handed pitcher Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Baseball Rookie of the Week after tossing more than seven shutout innings in his first two collegiate appearances last week.
Lucas made the most of his first two collegiate appearances last week, tossing seven and one-third scoreless innings while only allowing two hits and striking out seven. He pitched one and one-third scoreless in his first career appearance on Wednesday at Charleston Southern with one hit and one walk.
The Greenville, S.C. native followed with one of the Cougars' best relief performances of the season in Sunday's win over Furman to earn his first career win in only his second appearance. Lucas struck out seven and allowed only one hit and one walk over six shutout innings, while working out of two jams early on – including a bases loaded pickle with no outs in his first inning of work in the third.
Charleston opens a two-game series with Clemson on Tuesday afternoon in Clemson, S.C. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.