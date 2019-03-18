Cold Mornings Ahead; Chilly Start to Spring!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A dry, cold front is moving through and will help push in cooler temperatures the next two days. To start the week, look for plenty of sunshine under comfortable temperatures. Highs Monday should reach into the upper 60s/near 70 degrees. An area of high pressure ruling the forecast this week and should keep conditions dry! You could probably get away with leaving the umbrella at home this week, but a few late day showers are possible Thursday.
Cooler air settles in Tuesday with highs feeling noticeably cooler - in the low 60s. Spring kicks off Wednesday with cold temperatures in the mid/upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s! Warmer air moves back in for the weekend.
We’ll be monitoring high tides the next couple of mornings. Minor to moderate flooding during the morning commute can’t be ruled out for coastal areas this week.
TODAY: Cold start, warmer afternoon; LOW: 38, HIGH: 70.
TOMORROW: Sunny and cool; LOW: 40, HIGH: 62.
1st DAY OF SPRING: Cold start; cool afternoon; LOW: 38, HIGH: 66.
THURSDAY: Seasonable, a few late day showers; LOW: 45, HIGH: 71.
FRIDAY: Sunny & comfortable; LOW: 46, HIGH: 69.
SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with sunshine; LOW: 46, HIGH: 73.
SUNDAY: Warm with sun & clouds; LOW: 50, HIGH: 77.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
