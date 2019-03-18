Cold Mornings Ahead; Chilly Start to Spring!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A dry, cold front is moving through and will help push in cooler temperatures the next two days. To start the week, look for plenty of sunshine under comfortable temperatures. Highs Monday should reach into the upper 60s/near 70 degrees. An area of high pressure ruling the forecast this week and should keep conditions dry! You could probably get away with leaving the umbrella at home this week, but a few late day showers are possible Thursday.