Coming Street closed as crews repair collapsed stormwater archway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Coming Street will be closed on Tuesday as crews repair a collapsed stormwater archway.
City of Charleston officials say Coming Street between Bull and Wentworth streets will close to traffic on Tuesday, March 19, beginning at 8 a.m. while repairs are made to a collapsed stormwater tunnel brick archway.
“Public Service department officials will reopen one lane of traffic as soon as possible, hopefully during the day Wednesday,” officials said.
According to a press release, B&C Utilities discovered the collapsed archway after performing an inspection of the road and determined the emergency repairs were needed.
“As always, the safety of our citizens is our first concern with these matters, and we will work to repair and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so,” City of Charleston Director of Public Service Tom O’Brien said.
