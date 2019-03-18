Company racially discriminated against 7 women at Charleston location, lawsuit says

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to a federal lawsuit filed last week, seven women say they were racially discriminated against and harassed at the Lowcountry Charles River laboratories facility.
“Charles River, for years, has received complaints about racial discrimination, racial hostility and harassment, disparate pay based on race, and failure to promote or transfer based on race, and retaliation, but failed to investigate these complaints or take corrective action," the lawsuit states.
The women say in the suit that their internal complaints to management were ignored until they filed discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“Racial discrimination and racial harassment of African American employees, disparate pay, and denial of promotion and transfer because of race, and disparate treatment, and retaliation, all continue at Charles River’s Charleston facility, and to the present date, the company has not taken effective action to remedy this unlawful discrimination,” the suit states.
Among the specific allegations from the women include being excluded from certain meetings, and promotions which were given to non African-American employees who they claim were less qualified.
The woman are seeking punitive damages and lost wages which they say came from not being paid an equal amount as some of their male counterparts.
