Crews extinguish electrical fire at CofC residence hall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews extinguished a small fire Monday morning inside a residence hall at the College of Charleston blamed on a clothes dryer.
Firefighters arrived around 9:30 a.m. and found the fire in a clothes dryer caused by an electrical shortage.
The fire was quickly contained and crews remained on scene for some time after in order to clean up minor water damage. St. Phillip Street between Calhoun and Vanderhorst streets was closed for a short time while crews extinguished the fire.
