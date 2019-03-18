CSU’s Kyle Horton tabbed Big South Freshman of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Freshman outfielder Kyle Horton was named the Big South Freshman of the Week for his efforts in a win over College of Charleston and a weekend set at Winthrop, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.
Horton posted a .375 average, drove-in three runs, stole three bases and scored three times for the Bucs over their four contests while batting from the leadoff spot in three games.
The freshman has been a hit machine as of late carrying a six-game hit streak into the midweek with a three-hit game in a win over CofC.
Horton and the Bucs travel to Savannah State Tuesday then host Georgia Southern Wednesday for their midweek slate. First pitch Tuesday is set for 5 p.m. and Wednesday is 6 p.m. on ESPN+.