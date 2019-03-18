Deputies arrest suspect for shooting outside Lowcountry convenience store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a suspect for a shooting outside a Lowcountry convenience store which left one man injured.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Raynard Balen who has been charged with attempted murder.
“We’re still working on a motive in this case, but there’s nothing that justifies shooting someone who was just walking into a store,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No disagreement, argument, or difference of opinion is worth risking someone’s life.”
It happened on Jan. 31 at a convenience store on St. Matthews Road. Investigators responded to the store just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting incident.
The victim told investigators he was outside in the parking when two men in a vehicle “rolled up on him and shot him,” according to the report.
“Witnesses inside the business said that when they heard gunfire, they looked outside,” OCSO officials said."They said they did not see the victim immediately after the shooting, but later discovered him on the ground."
Bond was set on Ballen at $45,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Monday.
