Deputies searching for man missing from Johns Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for a week.
Paul VanSant was last seen on Clark Hills Circle on Johns Island on March 11, but has not been seen since, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
He was driving a dark blue 2019 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate QII706, he said. The car has a white scratch on the front passenger door.
VanSant stands 5-foot-10, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and light brown hair said to be shorter than it appeared in photos provided by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on VanSant’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective T. McCauley at 843-529-6205 or via email at tmccauley@charlestoncounty.org, or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843743-7200.
