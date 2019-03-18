’Dogs Close Out Weekend at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Citadel baseball team struggled to find timely hitting as they fell 8-0 to Indiana State in the series finale at Bob Warn Field.
Game Information
Score: Indiana State 8, The Citadel 0
Records: Indiana State (16-1), The Citadel (7-12)
Series: Indiana State wins series 3-0
Location: Terre Haute, Indiana (Bob Warn Field)
Key Plays
- A close play at the plate in the second inning went the way of the Sycamores as the ball came loose upon contact.
How it Happened
- The Sycamores threatened to score in the first inning as a fielding error loaded the bases with two outs. Dylan Spence was able to get out of the jam with a flyout to center field.
- The Bulldogs weren’t as fortunate in the second inning as a pair of base hits put runners on the corners with no outs.
- A sacrifice fly to center field plated the first run on a very close play at the plate. The play was followed with a sacrifice bunt to make it 2-0.
- The Bulldogs got the leadoff batter on in the second, third and fourth innings, but were not able to score. Ryan McCarthy started the third with a base hit up the middle and Tyler Corbitt singled to second base to start the fourth.
- ISU added a run in the fifth as a two-out single was followed by a fly ball to right center that got up in the wind and turned into a RBI triple.
- The Sycamores extended the lead with three runs in the sixth inning. A sacrifice bunt, wild pitch and base hit from Jake Means plated the three runs.
- ISU closed out the scoring with a two-run homer from Roby Enriquez in the eighth.
Inside the Box Score
- Dylan Spence (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings.
- Tyler Whitbread (3-0) picked up the victory after giving up just three hits and striking out seven over seven shutout innings.
- Tyler Corbitt led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double. The freshman has now hit safely in 17 of the 19 games this season.
- Ryan McCarthy and Andrew Judkins added base hits.
On Deck
The ‘Dogs return to Riley Park Tuesday evening as they welcome Georgia Southern. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.