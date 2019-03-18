Eagles rally in ninth for Sunday finale win over Bucs

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Winthrop scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a late comeback and defeat the Charleston Southern baseball team 7-6 Sunday for the series sweep.
Charleston Southern (6-15, 0-3 Big South) led the whole game jumping out to a 4-0 lead through six, but a run in the seventh, two in the eighth and the four-run rally in the ninth gave Winthrop (10-9, 3-0 Big South) the win.
Senior southpaw Cody Maw was efficient Sunday tossing seven innings of one-run ball on 72 pitches, but took the no-decision after the Eagle comeback. Maw was able to outduel Winthrop starter Thad Harris as the Bucs scored four runs off the lefty and Maw allowed just one earned across 7.0 frames.
CSU got on the board first with a Ryan Stoudemire two-out RBI double then freshman Max Ryerson blasted his second home run of the season scoring Stoudemire and giving Maw a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Winthrop cut it to a 4-3 CSU margin on a two-run home run in the eighth then the Bucs scored two in the ninth for the 6-3 lead on RBI singles from Kyle Horton and Reid Hardwick.
How They Scored
- CSU got the offense going early with a three-run first thanks to a Ryan Stoudemire RBI double and Max Ryerson two-run home run.
- Maw worked efficiently throughout the day allowing just one run over 7.0 innings and throwing 72 pitches striking out a pair.
- Maw’s early contact allowed the CSU offense to get back to work quickly as they added a fourth run in the fourth inning on Brooks Byran’s RBI single that scored Jack DeLongchamps.
- Winthrop scratched across a run in the seventh behind back-to-back doubles, but Maw shut down the threat for a 4-1 lead after seven.
- The Eagles scored two more in the eighth to bring it to 4-3 in favor of CSU before a two-run top of the ninth made it 6-3.
- Winthrop scored four in the ninth for the walkoff win behind five hits and a walk.
News and Notes
- The trio of Reid Hardwick, Ryan Stoudemire and Brooks Bryan all had two-hit days and Max Ryerson’s two-run homer gave him a team-high two RBI’s.
- Kyle Horton collected his second two-steal game and scored two runs in the loss.
- Jackson White drew a season-high two walks in his second start of 2019.
Up Next
CSU hits the road for their first midweek game Tuesday at Savannah State before returning to CSU Ballpark Wednesday to host Georgia Southern. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 5 p.m. and Wednesday is 6 p.m. on ESPN+.