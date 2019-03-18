Gamecocks Women Open NCAA Tournament With Belmont

This is the eighth-consecutive season the Gamecocks will participate in the NCAA Tournament, the longest streak in program history. South Carolina reached the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 2015 before capturing its first NCAA Championship in 2017. The Gamecocks have played in nine Sweet 16s in their 15 previous times in the event, reaching that round in six of their last seven tournament appearances and advancing to the Elite Eight three times in their last four NCAA Tournaments. South Carolina owns a 28-14 record all-time in the event, including an 11-2 record in games it has hosted (2015-18).