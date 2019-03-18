Graham, Lucas Pace Cougars to Series Sweep of Furman

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run single in the eighth, and Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) struck out seven over six shutout innings to earn his first collegiate win as the College of Charleston baseball team secured a series sweep of Furman with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
The victory completes the second series sweep of the season for College of Charleston (13-6), as Furman drops to 5-12 on the year. Charleston converted 6-of-14 advancement opportunities and held Furman to a 0-for-3 clip both with runners on third and less than two out, and with the bases loaded. The Cougars finished with three runs on five hits and two walks while holding the Paladins to one tally on a trio of base knocks.
Graham paced the offense with a 2-for-3 effort, continuing his strong weekend with a double and a clutch two-run single in the eighth that scored the eventual winning run. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) collected his 19th RBI of the season when Graham scored on his grounder to short in the first. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Jared Kirven (Lexington, S.C.), and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each added a base knock.
Lucas stole the show with a superb performance out of the bullpen to earn his first collegiate victory in only his second career appearance. The redshirt freshman struck out seven and allowed only one hit and one walk over six shutout innings, while working out of two jams early on – including a bases loaded pickle with no outs in his first inning of work in the third.
Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) surrendered one run on two hits over the first two frames in his second start of the season. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) collected his fifth save of the campaign and second of the weekend with a perfect ninth.
John Michael Boswell drove in the lone run for Furman with an RBI single in the first. Jabari Richards and Logan Taplett each collected one hit.
David Dunlavey went seven and one-third innings for the Paladins, allowing three runs on five hits to take the loss. Jordan Beatson and Nik Verbeke each worked one-third of an inning in the eighth.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday in the first of a two-game set with Clemson. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:00 p.m. in Clemson, S.C.