Graham, Lucas Pace Cougars to Series Sweep of Furman

The victory completes the second series sweep of the season for College of Charleston (13-6), as Furman drops to 5-12 on the year. Charleston converted 6-of-14 advancement opportunities and held Furman to a 0-for-3 clip both with runners on third and less than two out, and with the bases loaded. The Cougars finished with three runs on five hits and two walks while holding the Paladins to one tally on a trio of base knocks.