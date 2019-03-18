Hearing held on controversial oyster cages

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Monday a hearing that entertained both sides of a controversial new oyster growing method was held for people to learn more about the growing technique while hearing the downside as well.
Floating oyster cage permit applications all over the Palmetto State are currently pending, but many people say they don’t want them while others say they are the future of growing.
The discussion of the pros and cons of floating oyster cages brought over a hundred people out, including some that already use the cages along with people who own waterfront property that don’t want their view tainted by oyster gear.
“I think today is the beginning of a dialogue between the public and our industry. We’ve had some here and there in the past, but as it grows more people are learning about it,” said Julie Davis with the SC Shellfish Growers Association.
Another presenter had an opposite view, saying she grew up in the Holy City and doesn’t want to see more of it taken over by development.
“When we learned about this new floating structure, we got really concerned what it would mean for these beautiful pristine areas,” said Genevieve Hay, a Charleston native.
Multiple applications have been submitted to bring floating cages to Charleston County, some of them being pulled from consideration after finding issues with the location option. Sen. Sandy Senn says she wants to slow down and look at the impacts they have before they take over the Lowcountry waterways.
“It’s just all about where they will put these,” Senn says. “If they’ve put them in the right spots everyone can be harmonious.”
She says she will be looking into regulations for the cages such as increasing the fees the growers have to pay, requiring them to have more liability insurance, and making their location markings clearer.
Julie Davis argued that these cages are beneficial since the oysters in them help keep the water clean and supply buyers with bigger oysters faster. She says Charleston often has polluted waters with all the commercial traffic, so oysters would be a big help.
“It’s restorative to the environment, it’s a technique that can help the environment and remove pressure from the declining resources,” Davis says.
Both sides say the next step is to continue to communicate and see if they can come up with a compromise that would work for everyone.
