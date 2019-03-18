Hornets guard Joe Chealey undergoes successful knee surgery

Chealey is in his first season as a two-way player with Charlotte and Greensboro. The College of Charleston product appeared in 43 games (38 starts) with the NBA G League affiliate of the Hornets, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Per his status as a two-way player, Chealey was transferred to the Hornets on one occasion. He made his NBA debut at the Boston Celtics on January 30, scoring two points and recording an assist in eight minutes.