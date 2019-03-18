Lindsey Graham visits Lowcountry, discusses wall, Trump tweets

“John McCain is an American hero,” McCain said. “He was one of the most consequential Senators in the history of the body. Nothing will ever change that. When he received the dossier he turned it over to the FBI, it’s what he should have done. He didn’t turn it over to the press. Other people did. So he’s my friend. I told President Trump that when it comes to John McCain I think he acted responsibly. He’s an American hero and nothing will ever change that in my eyes. I want to help this President, I want him to be successful. I will help him where I can but pushback when I need to. When it comes to criticizing Senator McCain and his service I think that’s a huge mistake."