Lindsey Graham visits Lowcountry, discusses wall, Trump tweets

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Senator Lindsey Graham was in Mt. Pleasant on Monday afternoon speaking to about 180 people at the East Cooper Republican Club’s luncheon.
Graham spoke about several topics including the wall at the southern boarder.
“It is an emergency,” Graham said about the recent vote on boarder wall funding. “This was an easy vote. It’s an emergency. We need the money. Build the damn wall.”
Graham also spoke about his role as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Mueller investigation.
“Part of my job is to oversee the Department of Justice. Somebody needs to watch those who watch us. I love the FBI, but nobody’s above scrutiny,” Graham added. “After the Mueller report is over, we’re going to start an in-depth dive on the Senate side trying to find out how could this possibly happen."
However, Graham did not agree with recent comments made by President Trump on Twitter which criticized the late John McCain. The following tweet was posted on Sunday morning:
When asked about the tweet on Monday afternoon, Graham was critical of the president’s comments.
“John McCain is an American hero,” McCain said. “He was one of the most consequential Senators in the history of the body. Nothing will ever change that. When he received the dossier he turned it over to the FBI, it’s what he should have done. He didn’t turn it over to the press. Other people did. So he’s my friend. I told President Trump that when it comes to John McCain I think he acted responsibly. He’s an American hero and nothing will ever change that in my eyes. I want to help this President, I want him to be successful. I will help him where I can but pushback when I need to. When it comes to criticizing Senator McCain and his service I think that’s a huge mistake."
Graham also announced Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina on Saturday to kickoff his campaign for re-election.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.