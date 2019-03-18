Lowcountry celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with block party, musical celebration

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Lowcountry was filled with green and Irish traditions on Sunday as local residents came together to celebrate St. Patrick’s day.
The Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company hosted a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party downtown.
The block party flowed between the two restaurants. Patrons were treated to food trucks, an oyster roast, live music and giveaways.
Over at the Circular Congregational Church, members enjoyed a performance by Na Fidleiri, a celtic fiddling ensemble. The performance. lead by musician Mary Taylor, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as well as the 25th anniversary of the musical Riverdance.
Guest stars Karin McQuade, Kiri Taylor, Jim Carrier, Bart Saylor, Andrae Raffield, and members of the Taylor Festival Choir headline the music making.
