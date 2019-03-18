New schools and classroom additions in proposed plan to address explosive growth in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The way growth is impacting Berkeley County schools is a complicated issue, and it’s all laid out in the district’s 2018-2019 Facility Assessment Master Plan.
It shows some schools have too many students, while others are struggling to fill their hundreds of empty desks.
Cane Bay Elementary, Cane Bay Middle School, Cane Bay High School, Goose Creek Elementary School, Sangaree Middle School, and Sedgefield Middle School have more students than they are designed to enroll.
In stark contrast, the district’s 40 other schools have hundreds of empty seats.
Discussions are already in progress to address this issue. School district officials are shifting attendance lines in the Cane Bay/Sangaree area, which means 700 students will have to change schools.
A proposed 5-year Capital Projects Plan also suggests building two new elementary schools and two new middle schools in the county. The locations have not been determined, and this plan has not been approved just yet.
It includes classroom additions at Cane Bay Elementary, Cane Bay Middle school, Sangaree Middle School, and Goose Creek Elementary to give each school more space for more students. The problem behind any plan though is how to pay for it.
Right now, district officials are looking at two options for that funding. One would be a sales tax plan, which would bring in money from locals and visitors alike when they make purchases in the county. The other idea is impact fees, which would come from new homes constructed in the county.
Dr. Tony Parker, a former superintendent for the district, has been working with district leaders to figure out how to address the district’s needs. His consulting firm was brought on board to guide the district through their biggest crisis ever, the embezzlement of more than a million dollars by former CFO Brantley Thomas.
School officials have also said, Parker’s firm has saved the district millions of dollars.
As for the current situation, Parker said either of the two funding options that have been suggested would provide a sustainable cash flow for the district.
That money is especially needed as the district’s growth surpasses projections. The 2015 Clemson Growth Study predicted the 2018-2019 school year’s enrollment would increase to 31,956 students. However, the actual enrollment surpassed that number by 4,184 students. That number does not account for any student enrolled after the 45th day enrollment survey.
“The county is growing at a rapid rate, and we don’t always know what that rate is going to be,” Parker said. “But there are going to be spikes in that growth based on our understanding of the growth coming into Berkeley County. All the more reason we need to be looking at the growth issue from a birth standpoint and also people moving into the district.”
Parker said funding is essential for staying ahead of the growth.
“A lot of these [building] permits were issued a long time before the standing council came on to their service for the county,” Parker said. “We have a lot of jobs here. A lot of people want to move here. That’s a good thing. It enhances the quality of life in the county. But at the same time, it presents challenges in trying to stay ahead of that growth.”
Berkeley County Spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said the school district and county have worked hard to plan for that growth but are dealing with the decisions made by former county leaders.
“County permitting and growth was approved by County administration years ago, much before the current administration's tenure. Therefore, the current administration cannot speak to the decisions that were made more than a decade ago,” Moldenhauer said.
Parker said the board is facing a real dilemma with growth, and he believes it will keep Berkeley County School District leaders on their toes for years to come.
He added the district is preparing for the future by examining short range, mid-range, and long range options. Some of those include eliminating mobile classrooms that are not needed or outdated, addressing preventive maintenance and renovations, and implementing a site selection process to determine the best land for school construction projects.
