Notre Dame Outlasts Clemson 4-2 in 10 Innings

Niko Kavadas led off the second inning with a homer, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning. The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Grayson Byrd's two-run double to tie the score 2-2. After the Tigers failed to capitalize on additional scoring chances in the eighth and ninth innings, Putz led off the 10th inning with a single, the Fighting Irish's only hit in the frame, on an 0-2 pitch and scored on a one-out infield error, then Notre Dame plated another run on a grounder in the infield.