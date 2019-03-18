Parent Survival Guide: Helping your kids cope with seasonal allergies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -It’s always wonderful to be able to put up the coats and bring in the spring air, unless you battle allergies.
“It is literally yellow dust everywhere it is ridiculous how thick it is,” mother of two, Tiphanie Griffin says. Griffin recently moved to Charleston from Texas and is talking about the extreme pollen we’re seeing this season.
Griffin says its so bad two of her kids are feeling with the effects.
On this day her daughter Elliott is getting a skin test to see what exactly she is allergic to.
“The kids were having runny noses, congestion, fever and I’m always having to carrying tissues,” Griffin says.
Dr. Thomas Harper with Charleston Allergy and Asthma says those severe symptoms are in line with allergies and not what some might mistake as a viral bug.
“There’s two clues to differentiate those if there’s a lot of itchy nose its usually allergies and watery eyes its usually allergies not viruses,” Harper says.
Dr. Harper says right now people are suffering from trees like evergreen, maple, pine and oak.
He says it’s at the highest levels in the morning between the hours of 7am until 11.
Simple things like closing windows in your home, brushing your hair and clothing off when you come from outside can help.
Also, over the counter or prescribed allergy medicine can greatly help.
“Medication like Zyrtec, and Claritin, those are longer acting than the others like Benadryl," Harper says.
Dr. Harper say nasal spray like Flonase works wonders for allergy sufferers but if that does not work and you need extra help he says allergy shots might also be an option.
Griffin is hoping this trip to the doctor can get rid of Elliott’s symptoms and chronic headaches.
“I don’t know when the season ends but hopefully that’s soon,” Griffin says.
According to Dr. Harper, pollen usually hangs around until the middle of April.
Dr. Harper says seasonal allergies are the number one reason adults miss work and kids miss school.
