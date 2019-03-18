Protesters interrupt Charleston County School Board meeting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials halted a school board meeting Monday when a protest outside the headquarters moved inside to the meeting room.
Before the meeting, the National Action Network announced a summer of sit-ins against the Charleston County School District and a plan to shut down Prestige Preparatory Academy, a North Charleston all-boys charter school. The group also vowed civil disobedience all summer if the district tries to close the school.
Prestige Prep is a charter school made up of high-risk boys. Protesters say they are standing up for black children withing the district. Part of what they say they’re trying to do is save Burke High School, Garrett Academy of Technology, Prestige Prep academy and save the eight failing schools.
But Superintendent Dr. Gerita Postlewait said last week there are no plans that involve Burke High School closing down.
The district was talking Monday about its plans to fix the district.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.