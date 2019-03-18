Renovations planned for Harleyville EMS and fire station

HARLEYVILLE, SC (WCSC) -Dorchester County Council will consider approving $573,752 of funds to renovate and combine the Harleyville Fire and EMS stations.
The renovation project will cost about $750,000.
The council meeting will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. in Summerville.
According to the Dorchester County spokesperson, the county currently operates an EMS station in Harleyville on Dotson Street.
The EMS station does not have a bay for the ambulance because it was previously a residential structure.
County officials say the structure is also inadequate for housing crews due to the age of building and the residential configuration.
They say the Dorchester County Fire-Rescue station in Harleyville located on Railroad Avenue is also in need of improvements to the quarters.
The county is looking to create gender divided restrooms and showers, improve the sleeping quarters and improve accessibility for people with disabilities.
Staff is recommending that the EMS and the county’s fire station merge locations and ultimately be located at the site of the current fire station.
Renovations will provide modern and functional quarters for both crews attached to the existing apparatus bays.
Right now the fire station and EMS station are .3 miles away from each other.
The funds council will vote on are expected to be combined with project savings from the fiscal year 2019 budget to pay for the project.
When County Council approves the funds the bidding process will begin.
