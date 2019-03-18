Tigers Face Wright State in NIT

Clemson University men’s basketball team returns to postseason play, accepting a bid Sunday to compete in the 2019 National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The No. 2 seed Tigers face No. 7 seed Wright State in Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
General public tickets are $12 and Clemson students get in for FREE with a valid ID. All tickets are on sale now at ClemsonTigers.com, at the athletic ticket office Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.
All seating is general admission, with the exception of the coliseum and courtside club, and areas behind the team benches.
Clemson is making its 17th appearance in the NIT. The program has an 18-16 record all-time in the event, and advanced to the championship final twice previously (1999, 2007). Clemson is 12-4 in Littlejohn Coliseum in the NIT, having won 12-of-its-last-13 at home heading into Wednesday’s contest.
The winner of the Clemson-Wright State matchup faces the winner of Furman-Wichita State in the second round. The first three rounds of the NIT are held at host sites, while the semifinals and championship are scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2 and 4.
Wright State finished 21-13 overall and 13-5 in the Horizon League this season. Loudon Love leads the Raiders with 15.1 points per game this season and also leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per contest.