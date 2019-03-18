Trial starts Monday for Goose Creek man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The trial starts Monday for a man accused in a murder-for-hire scheme in May 2018.
Aaron McKenzie Capers is charged with one count of solicitation to commit a felony, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry.
Capers is accused of offering to pay someone $2,500 to murder another person, Berry said.
Capers was arrested in December 2017 in connection with a Goose Creek home invasion and sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman.
In that case, police responded to a call of a break-in in progress in the Cadbury subdivision on Dec. 21, 2017.
When officers arrived they found that someone had opened several drawers appearing as if someone had rummaged through them.
The victim was eventually found at a neighbor’s home.
The victim told investigators it all started when she heard someone knock on her front door. She said when she opened the door she saw a tall skinny black male wearing a mask and holding a knife.
According to the victim, when she attempted to shut the door, the male subject overpowered her and got inside of the home.
The victim said the subject shut the door, held the knife towards her and demanded money from her. At one point the man forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him, a police report states.
According to the victim, the man forced her to accompany him to her bank.
The victim told officers that when she opened the garage, and as the suspect was walking towards the passenger side of the vehicle, she ran from the garage.
GCPD investigators say the suspect also stole the victim's cash and credit cards.
Authorities released pictures and videos of a man they identified as a person of interest in the case using the victim's credit card at a Speedway on Dorchester Road following the home invasion. Capers was arrested the next day.
Goose Creek Assistant Chief of Police John Grainger said Capers was in jail on those charges when the events leading to the new charge took place.
Capers was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
